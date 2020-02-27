Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $37.00) on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 0.62%. National Vision’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick R. Moore sold 69,977 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $2,239,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,608,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in National Vision by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

