Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.18 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.42.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

