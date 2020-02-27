Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,796,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17,283.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 293.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

