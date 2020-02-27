Barclays Reiterates Sell Rating for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Evolus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Get Evolus alerts:

Evolus stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $290.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 4.30. Evolus has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolus will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rui Avelar sold 39,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $422,423.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,289.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolus by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,302,000. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.