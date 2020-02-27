Barclays Trims Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Target Price to GBX 205

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its target price cut by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Hastings Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.38 ($2.60).

LON HSTG opened at GBX 169.10 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 184.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.66. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13.

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

