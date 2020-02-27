Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MMSI. ValuEngine raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from to in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

MMSI opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 419.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,906,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,283,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,629 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,628,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,531,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 826,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

