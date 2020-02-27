Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $316.52 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $316.52 million and $68.28 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002513 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, IDCM, Huobi and Binance. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,430,500,738 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Mercatox, GOPAX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Liqui, Livecoin, BitBay, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CPDAX, Radar Relay, ZB.COM, IDEX, AirSwap, Upbit, ABCC, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Zebpay, ChaoEX, Bittrex, Binance, Huobi, WazirX, IDCM, Vebitcoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

