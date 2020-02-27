Bata Price Hits $0.0102 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Bata has a market cap of $51,591.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, Bata has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00718886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is www.bata.io. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

