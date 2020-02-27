Bausch Health Companies Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.86.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a positive return on equity of 68.06%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Shares of BHC traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $22.57. 573,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,775,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $31.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $654,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 59,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.