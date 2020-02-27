Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $5.50 Per Share

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock traded down C$1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.90. Bausch Health Companies has a one year low of C$24.89 and a one year high of C$42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.64.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

