Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Short Interest Down 21.0% in February

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,110,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the January 30th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.91. The company had a trading volume of 182,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,588. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $85.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Baxter International from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.