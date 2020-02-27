Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €77.00 ($89.53) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €81.94 ($95.28).

BAYN stock opened at €67.62 ($78.63) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €75.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €69.42. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

