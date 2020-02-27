Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) Short Interest Up 19.3% in February

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE:BTE) (TSE:BTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,560,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the January 30th total of 15,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baytex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Baytex Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Baytex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. 2,288,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,195,463. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $491.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28.

Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

