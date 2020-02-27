Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Acquires $99,000.90 in Stock

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,330 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.57. 40,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,302. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.51. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after buying an additional 260,739 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $334,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

