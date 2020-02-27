Beam Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last week, Beam has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market capitalization of $33.65 million and approximately $32.47 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006762 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005937 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 56,104,520 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

