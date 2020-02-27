Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $14,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,510,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,773,000 after buying an additional 64,026 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.38.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.69. 2,637,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,840,989. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $221.47 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total transaction of $3,087,516.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,857,619.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,539 shares of company stock valued at $36,646,395. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

