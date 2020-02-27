Bela Price Down 38% This Week (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 52% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Bela token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. Bela has a market capitalization of $85,291.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bela has traded 38% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00698407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,606,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,060,172 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin. The official website for Bela is livebela.com.

Bela Token Trading

Bela can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

