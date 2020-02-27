Bene Robert F. Del Sells 1,175 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $133.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,604,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 1 year low of $126.85 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.60. The company has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.59%.

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 5.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of IBM by 3.4% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of IBM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IBM by 2.5% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

