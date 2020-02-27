Berenberg Bank Boosts Diageo (LON:DGE) Price Target to GBX 2,870

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,720 ($35.78) to GBX 2,870 ($37.75) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Diageo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,650 ($48.01) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,317.33 ($43.64).

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,894.50 ($38.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,157.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,216.80. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,887 ($37.98) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,500.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

