Berenberg Bank Reiterates €17.00 Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UCG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. HSBC set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.80 ($23.02) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.00 ($18.60).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a one year low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a one year high of €18.38 ($21.37).

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.