Berenberg Bank Reiterates €19.50 Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €17.44 ($20.27).

ETR:AOX opened at €17.72 ($20.60) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of €16.50. alstria office REIT has a 1-year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 1-year high of €15.24 ($17.72).

About alstria office REIT

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

