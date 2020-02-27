Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Short Interest Update

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the January 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,294. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BERY. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,473,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,257,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,898,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,892,000 after buying an additional 1,111,475 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after buying an additional 1,076,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after buying an additional 864,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

