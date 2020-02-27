Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the technology retailer on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Best Buy has increased its dividend by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Best Buy has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Best Buy to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.91. The company had a trading volume of 331,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,827. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 968,500 shares of company stock worth $77,404,405. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

