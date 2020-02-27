Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded down $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.31. 5,767,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,345. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other Best Buy news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,392.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 968,500 shares of company stock worth $77,404,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.05.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.