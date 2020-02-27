Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day moving average is $113.34. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,046 shares of company stock worth $4,650,030.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

