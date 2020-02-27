Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Short Interest Update

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 30th total of 11,840,000 shares. Currently, 35.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bernstein Bank lowered Beyond Meat to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.26.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $2,514,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,046 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,030 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $112.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.34. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

