B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $16.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on B&G Foods from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 target price on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.94. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.49 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $470.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

