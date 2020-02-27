Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a dividend payout ratio of 285.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of BGFV stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.41. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

