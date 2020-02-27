Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.04. Big Lots also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $968.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

