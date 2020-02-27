Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.04. Big Lots also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.45 EPS.

BIG stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,095. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $968.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

