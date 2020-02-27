Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. Big Lots also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

BIG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,131,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,095. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.73.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,070.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

