Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.93. Big Lots also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.20-3.40 EPS.

Shares of Big Lots stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.44. 3,264,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,983. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $968.65 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.73.

In other Big Lots news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk purchased 1,850 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $50,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,070.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.