Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 693,500 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the January 30th total of 585,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BILL traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.42. 557,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,489. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $64.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $5,707,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $691,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,708,000. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

