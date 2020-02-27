Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $19.05 on Major Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion and $399.69 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for $19.05 or 0.00216412 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Trade Satoshi, AirSwap and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.20 or 0.02581359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00127726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, DDEX, FCoin, Exrates, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Binance, LBank and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

