Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Short Interest Update

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 455,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 30th total of 574,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.42. 130,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,745. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $268.96 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 714.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 182,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,629,000 after buying an additional 160,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after buying an additional 156,001 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,330,000 after buying an additional 149,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 319,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,351,000 after buying an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.