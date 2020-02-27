BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $2.53 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $356.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.19.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

