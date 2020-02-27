Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.69. 97,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,485. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.82 and a 200 day moving average of $273.03. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.