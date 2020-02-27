Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 3,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $194,994.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Berman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $6,652,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,648.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,630 shares of company stock worth $8,877,749 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,921,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,044,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,315,000 after buying an additional 456,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,646,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,631,000 after buying an additional 1,176,426 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,634,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 984,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,066,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $44.63 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $67.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.94). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.