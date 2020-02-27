BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Update

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BHTG stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. BioHiTech Global has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHTG. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

