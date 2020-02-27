BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of BMRN stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,702,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,048. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $96.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -345.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $430,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.