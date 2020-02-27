BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) PT Lowered to $75.00

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Sidoti from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 67.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

BEAT stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,983. BioTelemetry has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.07.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth about $5,788,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.