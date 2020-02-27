BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Releases Earnings Results

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million.

Shares of BEAT traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The company had a trading volume of 878,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,453. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $76.25.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Sidoti lowered their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.