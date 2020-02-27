BitBay Market Capitalization Achieves $14.55 Million (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded flat against the dollar. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. BitBay has a total market cap of $14.55 million and $242.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024253 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006049 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

