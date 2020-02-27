Bitcoin Planet Trading 88.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.01014414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041873 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00017098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00203835 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007200 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00069315 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001992 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00304724 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

