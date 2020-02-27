Bitcoin SV Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.18 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDAX, Bibox and Upbit. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.18 billion and approximately $2.27 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002538 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,299,640 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Poloniex, Hotbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Trade Satoshi, Coinsquare, Kraken, Koinex, Bibox, SouthXchange, Bithumb, Bitkub, Binance, Coinbit, HitBTC, Kucoin, BX Thailand, BigONE, OKEx, FCoin, Bitrue, DragonEX, WazirX, Indodax, CoinBene, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Altcoin Trader, Bitbns, MBAex, Bit-Z, Korbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Coinsuper, IDAX, ZB.COM, Bitfinex, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

