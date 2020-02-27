BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CFO Gregory Levin Acquires 2,000 Shares

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CFO Gregory Levin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 768,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,759. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $613.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 12.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CL King began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

