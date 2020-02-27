BJs Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect BJs Wholesale Club to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BJ opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $24.01. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Nomura began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

