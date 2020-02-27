Black Diamond Group (BDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Black Diamond Group to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$1.75 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million and a P/E ratio of -10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$2.70 price objective on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

