Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 3,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.50 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,401,000 after purchasing an additional 59,746 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKI. Knight Equity cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

