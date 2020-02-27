BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $508.47 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $540.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.02. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $585.00 to $584.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

